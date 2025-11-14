/Top 7 largest rice-producing countries in the world

Rice is a staple for billions. In 2025, the top producers include India and China, together responsible for over half of the world’s rice. Other leading countries are Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, playing key roles in global food security.
India leads with 150 million tonnes of rice expected in 2024/25. It also exports over 18 million tonnes, supplying many countries with premium Basmati and common varieties.
China produces around 145 million tonnes, mainly for domestic use. The Yangtze River basin supports large farms, and China exports some rice to neighbouring countries.
Bangladesh produces about 36.6 million tonnes of rice mainly for domestic consumption. It sometimes imports rice during flooding or shortages.
Indonesia grows about 34 million tonnes. It seeks to meet its own demand but imports rice occasionally during droughts from Thailand and Vietnam.
Vietnam produces nearly 27 million tonnes, exporting largely to China, the Philippines, and Africa. The fertile Mekong Delta is its main rice-growing area.
Thailand’s output is around 20.5 million tonnes. It is famous for premium jasmine rice exported globally, supported by excellent irrigation.
Producing about 12.4 million tonnes, the Philippines still imports rice due to high demand. Efforts continue to improve yields amidst natural challenges.