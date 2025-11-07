/Top 7 largest military bases in the world, you won’t believe how big they really are

LOGIN
Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 20:00 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 20:01 IST

While countries such as China and India boast enormous militaries, the United States dominates the list when it comes to the largest and most populated military installations worldwide.

Introduction

Military bases represent the backbone of global defence networks, sprawling hubs that combine operational might, logistics, and technological infrastructure. Their scale can be measured by either land area or population. While countries such as China and India boast enormous militaries, the United States dominates the list when it comes to the largest and most populated military installations worldwide. Here’s a look at the ten biggest bases on Earth and what makes each one strategically vital.

1. Fort Liberty (Fort Bragg), United States

Located in North Carolina, Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) is widely recognised as the largest military base in the world by population. Hosting around 57,000 active-duty personnel, 11,000 civilian employees, and 23,000 family members, it serves as the home of the 82nd Airborne Division and other elite US Army units. Covering roughly 500 square miles (1,63,000 acres), it is often described as “the centre of the military universe” for its crucial role in America’s rapid-deployment strategy.

2. Fort Campbell, United States

Straddling the states of Kentucky and Tennessee, Fort Campbell is the base of the 101st Airborne Division, one of the US Army’s most decorated units. The base supports more than 26,000 active-duty soldiers, over 50,000 family members, and several thousand civilians. Its combined population exceeds 2,49,000, making it the second-largest base in the world.

3. Fort Cavazos (Fort Hood), United States

Now officially known as Fort Cavazos, this Texas installation spans nearly 2,15,000 acres, making it one of the largest by land area. It can host two full armoured divisions simultaneously. Its total supported population exceeds 5,00,000, underscoring its role as a cornerstone of the US Army’s heavy combat readiness.

4. Joint Base Lewis–McChord, United States

Formed by merging Fort Lewis and McChord Air Force Base in 2010, Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM) in Washington State covers an impressive 647 square miles. It houses around 40,000 active-duty personnel and nearly 75,000 dependents and civilians, serving as a critical training hub for both Army and Air Force operations across the Pacific.

5. Fort Moore (Fort Benning), United States

Located on the Georgia–Alabama border, Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning) spans over 1,82,000 acres and supports more than 1,00,000 personnel and dependents. It serves as a major training site for infantry and armour units, housing the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence.

6. Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Situated in Pyeongtaek, about 65 kilometres south of Seoul, Camp Humphreys is the largest overseas US military base. Following a multi-billion-dollar expansion, it now covers over 3,500 acres and accommodates 45,000 military personnel, families, and contractors. It plays a vital role in maintaining US military readiness in East Asia.

7. Thule Air Base, Greenland

Located just 930 miles south of the North Pole, Thule Air Base is the northernmost US military base. Operated by the Air Force, it hosts early-warning radar systems and space tracking stations. While the population remains small due to its extreme conditions, the base spans over 2,30,000 acres, making it one of the largest by land.

India’s Presence

While most of the world’s largest bases are American, India’s Hindon Air Force Station near Delhi stands out as Asia’s largest airbase. Spanning over 14 square kilometres, it supports heavy transport operations and rapid mobilisation, reflecting India’s growing strategic capabilities in the region.

