/Top 7 fighter jets with cockpit tech out of sci‑fi

Fighter jets today feature cockpit technology that seems straight from sci-fi films. From wide panoramic views to advanced helmet displays and artificial intelligence, these cockpits help pilots see and act faster.
Modern fighter jets are equipped with advanced cockpits making flying safer and combat more effective. Huge digital screens, smart sensors and easy controls let pilots focus on the mission.
Jets like the F-15EX use fully digital cockpits. Multiple touchscreens and large heads-up displays (HUDs) give pilots vital flight and target information without distractions.
The Mirage 4000 offers pilots 360-degree visibility through its bubble canopy. Such design reduces blind spots and improves situational awareness in close dogfights.
Jets like the F-35 feature helmet displays that project tactical information onto the pilot's visor. Pilots can spot enemies and lock targets simply by looking at them.
Advanced cockpits merge data from multiple sensors into one clear picture. AI helps process this information quickly, allowing faster decision-making in complex scenarios.
Cutting-edge cockpits incorporate voice commands and gesture control. Pilots can operate systems hands-free, reducing workload and increasing safety during intense missions.
Research is underway to create augmented reality cockpits, overlaying maps and enemy positions directly onto pilots’ view, making flying more intuitive and battlefield awareness nearly perfect.