/Top 7 fighter jets so extreme pilots need smart suits just to stay conscious

The F-35 Lightning II boasts the Gen III Helmet-Mounted Display System (HMDS), which projects critical flight data directly onto the pilot's visor.
Modern fighter jets are marvels of engineering, designed to push the boundaries of speed, agility, and stealth. However, the extreme conditions pilots face in these machines demand advanced technologies to ensure their safety and performance. Here are seven fighter jets equipped with cutting-edge features that transform pilots into real-life superhumans.
The F-35 Lightning II boasts the Gen III Helmet-Mounted Display System (HMDS), which projects critical flight data directly onto the pilot's visor. This integration allows pilots to maintain situational awareness without needing to look down at cockpit instruments, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly in combat scenarios.
The F-22 Raptor is equipped with the Advanced Technology Anti-G Suit (ATAGS), designed to counteract the high gravitational forces experienced during rapid maneuvers. This suit helps prevent G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC), enabling pilots to perform aggressive aerial tactics without compromising their safety.
The Sukhoi Su-57 features advanced avionics and sensor fusion capabilities, providing pilots with a comprehensive tactical picture. This integration allows for improved decision-making and enhances the aircraft's effectiveness in complex combat environments.
The Dassault Rafale is equipped with an intelligent flight suit that automatically adjusts to counteract G-forces during flight. This technology ensures that pilots can endure the physical stresses of high-speed maneuvers, maintaining their performance and safety throughout missions.
The JAS-39 Gripen offers pilot fit facilities that tailor flight gear to individual pilots. This customization ensures optimal comfort and functionality, allowing pilots to operate effectively during extended missions and under varying conditions.
The F-15EX Eagle II is equipped with an onboard oxygen generation system, providing a continuous supply of oxygen during flight. This system eliminates the need for heavy oxygen tanks, reducing pilot fatigue and enhancing mission endurance.
The Eurofighter Typhoon utilizes advanced training simulators that replicate real-world combat scenarios. These simulators allow pilots to practice complex maneuvers and emergency procedures, ensuring readiness for a wide range of operational situations.
These advanced features in modern fighter jets not only enhance pilot performance but also ensure their safety in the demanding environment of aerial combat. As technology continues to evolve, the integration of such systems will further transform pilots into superhuman operators capable of executing complex missions with precision and efficiency.