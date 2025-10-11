/Top 7 fighter jet features that turn pilots into real-life superhumans

High-speed aerial manoeuvres expose pilots to extreme gravitational forces, risking G-induced Loss of Consciousness (G-LOC). Anti-G suits counteract this by maintaining blood flow to the brain.

F-22 Raptor: Uses the Advanced Technology Anti-G Suit (ATAGS) to allow pilots to sustain high-G turns while maintaining consciousness.

Sukhoi Su-57: The PPK-7 anti-G suit uses pneumatic chambers to compress the lower body, enabling pilots to withstand intense manoeuvres.