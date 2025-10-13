/Top 7 E-waste producing countries in the world — See where India ranks

Electronic waste is referred to as e-waste, which is the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide. It consists of electronic equipment, which includes a wide variety of electronic products used in everyday life. Let's have a look at the top 7 e-waste producing countries in the world.
Data from the Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 shows that Indonesia generated approximately 1.9 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022. Data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry indicates that only 17.4 per cent of Indonesia's e-waste was properly managed in 2022.
As of 2021, Russia was the sixth-largest producer of e-waste in the world, generating 1.63 million metric tonnes. The Regional E-waste Monitor for CIS+Georgia (2021) stated that Russia was the largest generator of e-waste in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Georgia region in both absolute terms and on a per-inhabitant basis.
Brazil is considered the fifth-largest producer of electronic waste globally, generating over two million tons annually. While it is a major producer, the country recycles a very small percentage of this waste, with a formal system for e-waste reverse logistics in place to handle collection and disposal.
Japan is a major consumer of electronics, which directly contributes to its high volume of e-waste, accounting for around 3 million metric tons annually. While the country has advanced recycling systems, its high per-capita electronics consumption and rapid technological turnover are key factors driving its e-waste generation.
With production of approximately 4 million metric tons of e-waste, India holds the third spot due to its rapidly growing e-waste generation. However, the recycling rates of India are very low, as much of it depends on the informal sector. Meanwhile, enforcement of e-waste management rules is still catching up.
Statista report also confirmed that the United States hold the second spot and produces around seven million metric tons of e-waste globally. On an individual level, the USA is one of the highest producers in the world, with the average American generating about 47 pounds (over 21 kilograms) of e-waste annually.
China is the world's largest electronic waste producer, generating over 12 million metric tons in 2022, according to a report by Statistics. China holds the top spot due to being a major manufacturer and consumer of electronics, rapid economic growth leading to faster product obsolescence, and historically being a major destination for illegal e-waste imports from other countries.