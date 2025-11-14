Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI

Seven areas in Delhi, including Bawana and Wazirpur, have seen a rise in AQI reaching the ‘severe’ category. Pollution from factories, traffic, and stubble burning affects millions of people.
Heavy industrial emissions contribute heavily to this ‘Severe’ pollution level. Residents are advised to minimise outdoor activities and wear masks.
Wazirpur’s AQI is 385, affected by small industries and traffic pollution. The hazardous air quality poses health risks, especially to vulnerable groups.
Alipur’s AQI stands at 372 due to vehicle emissions and nearby crop stubble burning. Precautions are recommended to avoid health problems.
RK Puram, with an AQI of 334, falls in the ‘Hazardous’ category. PM2.5 levels are at 242 µg/m³ and PM10 at 331 µg/m³. Air pollution here equals smoking about 12 cigarettes daily. Staying indoors and using air purifiers is advised.
Patparganj’s air registers at AQI 355. Industrial and transport emissions are major sources. Authorities suggest reducing outdoor exposure.
Burari’s AQI is 348, caused by vehicle emissions and heating fuel. It continues to pose health threats during winter.
Vivek Vihar posts an AQI of 340, mainly from traffic and road dust. Protective measures such as mask-wearing are strongly recommended.