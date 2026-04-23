/Top 7 countries with the most nuclear reactors as global atomic power expands: See where India stands

Nuclear power reactors generate energy through controlled nuclear chain reactions, and according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there are 415 reactors in operation across more than 30 countries. Collectively, they supply about 10 per cent of global electricity and nearly a quarter of low-carbon power. According to PRIS, 23 are in suspended operation and 72 are under construction, reflecting continued global expansion of nuclear capacity. The IAEA’s Power Reactor Information System (PRIS) is the global database tracking nuclear facilities, including reactors in operation, under construction, in suspended operation, and those being decommissioned.