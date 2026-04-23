/Top 7 countries with the most nuclear reactors as global atomic power expands: See where India stands

The United States leads globally with 94 operational reactors and no units under construction. It produces about 781,979 GWh of electricity annually from nuclear power, supplying roughly 30 per cent of global nuclear generation.
Nuclear power reactors generate energy through controlled nuclear chain reactions, and according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there are 415 reactors in operation across more than 30 countries. Collectively, they supply about 10 per cent of global electricity and nearly a quarter of low-carbon power. According to PRIS, 23 are in suspended operation and 72 are under construction, reflecting continued global expansion of nuclear capacity. The IAEA’s Power Reactor Information System (PRIS) is the global database tracking nuclear facilities, including reactors in operation, under construction, in suspended operation, and those being decommissioned.
The United States leads globally with 94 operational reactors and no units under construction. It produces about 781,979 GWh of electricity annually from nuclear power, supplying roughly 30 per cent of global nuclear generation. The country is also investing in next-generation reactors and life-extension programmes. Nuclear remains a core part of its energy security strategy.
The China operates around 58 reactors, with nearly 33 more under construction, making it the fastest-growing nuclear programme. Its total installed capacity is about 58,770 MWe, and nuclear energy accounts for 4.47 per cent of its electricity mix, with ambitions to surpass global peers in capacity.
The France operates 57 reactors with no new units under construction. With around 63,000 MW(e) net capacity, nuclear power provides nearly 70 per cent of its electricity, one of the highest shares globally, producing about 361,700 GWh annually. 14 of the nuclear reactors shut down. France views nuclear as central to its energy independence and climate strategy. It continues to modernise existing reactors for extended lifespans.
The Russia runs 34 reactors, with additional units under construction and extensive international projects. It has modernised older RBMK designs and is building reactors across Europe, Asia and Africa. Russia also exports nuclear technology widely, strengthening geopolitical influence through energy partnerships. According to official data, Russian nuclear reactors' total installed capacity is 27,969 MWe. Five reactors are currently under construction, adding a further 5,000 MWe of capacity. In addition, 14 reactors have been permanently shut down, representing 4,915 MWe in retired capacity.
The South Korea operates 26 reactors generating about 31.7 per cent of national electricity. With over 25,600 MWe capacity, it continues selective expansion while maintaining nuclear as a core energy source. Its programme is guided by a balance between safety reforms and energy demand growth.
The India operates 21 reactors with six under construction and no permanent shutdowns. In operational terms, India’s nuclear fleet provides 7,430 MW(e) of total net capacity and supplied approximately 54,707 GWh of electricity in 2024. India recently achieved a milestone when the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor reached first criticality, marking sustained chain reaction capability. The country is also expanding low-carbon nuclear development as part of its long-term energy transition.
The Canada has 17 reactors producing about 13 per cent of its electricity. With a total capacity of 12,714 MWe, it remains a major supplier of uranium and relies on CANDU reactor technology developed domestically. Canada also exports uranium globally, reinforcing its role in the nuclear fuel supply chain.
As per IAEA and AP data, nuclear power remains central to energy security. Russia, the US and China dominate capacity and expansion, while Europe reassesses policy after decades of decline. The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 remains a defining historical marker, but current momentum reflects a broader shift towards low-carbon and reliable electricity systems, according to the IAEA.