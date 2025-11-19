/Top 7 countries with the most fighter airbases: Is India among top 7?

The US leads with over 400 fighter airbases globally, followed by Russia and China with 120 and 90+ bases respectively. India, South Korea, Pakistan, and France round out the top seven, highlighting their strategic airpower and regional defence priorities.
The US operates more than 400 fighter airbases worldwide, both domestically and overseas. This extensive network supports the largest air fleet with 2,650 fighter jets, underpinning its global air dominance.
Russia maintains roughly 120 operational fighter airbases, spread across its vast territory. These bases support the second-largest fighter fleet with around 1,150 jets, ensuring quick regional deployment.
China has rapidly grown its airbase infrastructure to over 90 fighter bases, aligning with its fleet of 2,150 fighters. This expansion strengthens its strategic hold in the Asia-Pacific region.
India operates about 60 fighter airbases across its territory, complementing a fleet of roughly 600 fighters. These bases are essential for its air defence and force projection in South Asia.
South Korea manages over 45 fighter airbases to support a fleet of 350+ aircraft. The bases are critical in countering regional threats and securing air space.
Pakistan operates close to 35 fighter airbases to support roughly 390 fighters. These bases bolster Pakistan’s defensive capabilities in a tense regional security environment.
France controls more than 30 fighter bases that support an inventory of nearly 300 combat aircraft, reflecting its role as a major European air power.