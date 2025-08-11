/Top 7 countries with the highest number of universities — Check where India stands

There are several institutions across the world, but some specific countries have the most universities with the best education system, along with better research facilities and infrastructure. Go through this article and find out the top 10 countries with the most universities.
With 900+, Mexico holds the 7th spot for the number of universities in the world. It provides diverse higher education opportunities through both public universities like the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and private institutions such as Tecnológico de Monterrey.
This country has over 1,000 universities in the world, helping to secure the 6th spot. Russia's universities are popular for providing strong programs in science, mathematics, engineering, and aerospace.
With 1100+, Japan provides a vast network of universities with cutting-edge research faculties in multiple sectors. The prominent institutions like the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, and Osaka University are global leaders in terms of engineering, technology, and medical research.
The higher education system of Brazil is marked as one of the largest in Latin America, with a strong mix of public and private institutions. It has over 1,200 universities that are highly competitive and research-focused.
With over 3,100 universities, China holds the 3rd spot, encompassing both public and private institutions. The universities in China reflect strategic investment in tertiary education and the growth of research-intensive campuses.
India holds the second spot with 3,500+ universities. It has different levels of universities, such as central, state, private, and open universities. However, with a large youth population, India has expanded its education network quickly with proper facilities in rural areas, along with urban areas.
The US leads the list with over 4,000 accredited colleges and universities offering full-degree programmes with global access. It has a vast and diverse system, which ranges from liberal arts colleges and community colleges to Ivy League and research powerhouse institutions.