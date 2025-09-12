/Top 7 countries with the highest number of satellites in space, where does India stand?

Satellites have become the backbone of modern life, powering everything from navigation and communication to defence and climate monitoring. The global race to dominate space has intensified in recent years, with a handful of nations emerging as clear leaders in sheer numbers of operational satellites. Tracking which countries hold the largest fleets in orbit offers a striking glimpse into technological capacity, geopolitical influence, and strategic priorities. The latest data reveals the top seven nations that currently control the skies above, and India’s place among them is both significant and telling.