/Global trade leaders: Top 5 countries with the highest export values

The Statista report of 2024 on global trade confirmed that the listed countries are the top 5 global exporters. They control markets with goods worth trillions, shaping trade flows, driving economic growth, and shifting global market trends.
China remains the world's largest exporter in 2025, with exports valued at $3.51 trillion. Known as the "world’s factory," China exports a wide range of goods, including electronics, machinery, textiles, and vehicles. Its export strength is supported by massive manufacturing power and global demand.
The US holds the second position with $3.05 trillion in exports. It is a top exporter of aircraft, machinery, electronics, chemicals, and agricultural products. The country’s advanced technology and innovation drive its export market.
Germany exports goods worth $2.10 trillion, making it the leading exporter in Europe. Its key exports include automobiles, machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Germany’s strong industrial base ensures its steady position as a global export leader.
The Netherlands, with $949 billion in exports, is a key European export hub. Rotterdam, one of the busiest ports globally, supports exports of chemicals, machinery, food products, and electronics. The country excels in logistics and trade facilitation.
Japan exports around $920 billion, focusing on cars, industrial robots, electronics, and chemicals. Its reputation for high-quality engineering and technology keeps demand high worldwide.