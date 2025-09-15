LOGIN
Global trade leaders: Top 5 countries with the highest export values

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 17:32 IST

The Statista report of 2024 on global trade confirmed that the listed countries are the top 5 global exporters. They control markets with goods worth trillions, shaping trade flows, driving economic growth, and shifting global market trends.

1. China
1 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. China

China remains the world's largest exporter in 2025, with exports valued at $3.51 trillion. Known as the "world’s factory," China exports a wide range of goods, including electronics, machinery, textiles, and vehicles. Its export strength is supported by massive manufacturing power and global demand.

2. United States
2 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. United States

The US holds the second position with $3.05 trillion in exports. It is a top exporter of aircraft, machinery, electronics, chemicals, and agricultural products. The country’s advanced technology and innovation drive its export market.

3. Germany
3 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Germany

Germany exports goods worth $2.10 trillion, making it the leading exporter in Europe. Its key exports include automobiles, machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Germany’s strong industrial base ensures its steady position as a global export leader.

4. Netherlands
4 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Netherlands

The Netherlands, with $949 billion in exports, is a key European export hub. Rotterdam, one of the busiest ports globally, supports exports of chemicals, machinery, food products, and electronics. The country excels in logistics and trade facilitation.

5. Japan
5 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Japan

Japan exports around $920 billion, focusing on cars, industrial robots, electronics, and chemicals. Its reputation for high-quality engineering and technology keeps demand high worldwide.

Trending Photo

