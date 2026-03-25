/Top 7 countries with highest LPG consumption globally: Check where India ranks

Gas cylinders, or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), are a critical energy source for more than 3 billion people globally, with an annual average growth of 3.3% over the past decade. While many developed nations rely on piped natural gas, these 7 nations maintain a high dependence on cylinders.
With consumption of 323.76 thousand barrels per day, South Korea ranks seventh in the world in terms of LPG use. It relies on LPG imports to fuel its residential kitchens and its unique "Autogas" market, where several taxis and public vehicles run on liquefied petroleum gas. Similar to North Korea, it has also maintained detailed energy consumption records dating back to 1980, according to the data released by The Global Economy in 2022.
Japan consumes 392.11 thousand barrels per day, placing it sixth in the world. Interestingly, Japan favours LPG in many residential areas because it is more resilient during earthquakes; cylinders are easier to manage and safer during seismic events than underground pipes. This strategic preference ensures that nearly half of Japanese households continue to depend on bottled gas.
The leading oil producer in the world, Saudi Arabia, ranks fifth with a consumption of 429.45 thousand barrels per day. The Kingdom utilises LPG extensively within its industrial and desalination plants, as well as for residential cooking. Its position in the top five highlights the country's reliance on petroleum-based gas for both domestic lifestyle and heavy economic activity.
Russia follows closely behind India, consuming 876.2 thousand barrels per day. Despite being a global powerhouse for natural gas production, Russia utilises significant amounts of LPG for its industrial sectors and in regions where pipeline infrastructure is less developed. Data for Russia has been tracked since 1992, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
India ranks third globally, with a consumption of 896.3 thousand barrels per day. LPG is a primary energy source for Indian households, largely due to government initiatives that replaced traditional cooking fuels with cleaner gas cylinders. As a result, the "red cylinder" has become a staple in hundreds of millions of kitchens across both urban and rural landscapes.
The United States holds the second spot, consuming 1,338.02 thousand barrels per day. While many American homes use piped natural gas, LPG remains a critical fuel source for rural heating, agricultural operations, and the country's significant industrial sector. The U.S. has maintained a consistent data record for this indicator since 1980, reflecting its long-standing energy infrastructure.
With consumption of a massive 2,457.39 thousand barrels per day, China stands as the global leader, ranking first globally in LPG use. This high volume is driven by its vast residential population and a massive petrochemical sector that relies on LPG for industrial processing and manufacturing.