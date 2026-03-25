/Top 7 countries with highest LPG consumption globally: Check where India ranks

With consumption of 323.76 thousand barrels per day, South Korea ranks seventh in the world in terms of LPG use. It relies on LPG imports to fuel its residential kitchens and its unique "Autogas" market, where several taxis and public vehicles run on liquefied petroleum gas. Similar to North Korea, it has also maintained detailed energy consumption records dating back to 1980, according to the data released by The Global Economy in 2022.