/Top 7 countries where people speak the most languages

While Mandarin Chinese is the official and most widely spoken language, China is far from linguistically monolithic, with a total of 308 languages, according to Ethnologue. Other than the major Chinese dialects (like Cantonese, Wu, Min, Xiang, Hakka, and Gan), there are hundreds of languages hailing from different language families, such as Tibetan, Zhuang, Uyghur, Mongolian, and Korean, spoken by the country's 55 officially recognised ethnic minorities.