Top 7 countries where people speak the most languages

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 14:00 IST

Language is a complex, structured system humans use for communication through spoken sounds, written symbols, and gestures. So, do you know which country or region of the world has linguistic diversity where people speak more than one language? Let's check the list below.

7. China: 308 languages

While Mandarin Chinese is the official and most widely spoken language, China is far from linguistically monolithic, with a total of 308 languages, according to Ethnologue. Other than the major Chinese dialects (like Cantonese, Wu, Min, Xiang, Hakka, and Gan), there are hundreds of languages hailing from different language families, such as Tibetan, Zhuang, Uyghur, Mongolian, and Korean, spoken by the country's 55 officially recognised ethnic minorities.

6. Australia: 320 languages

With 320 languages for a population of approximately 26.9 million in 2025, Australia also exhibits significant linguistic diversity. About 23% of Australia's population speaks a language that isn't English at home. Beyond its indigenous heritage, it is a linguistic melting pot with sizable populations speaking Mandarin, Arabic, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Italian.

5. United States: 364 languages

According to Ethnologue, 364 languages are spoken in the United States, reflecting the country's long history of immigration and indigenous populations. While English is the most common language spoken, it is not the only one. Many languages, including Spanish, Chinese, and Tagalog, are prevalent across the country.

4. India: 459 languages

With an enormous population of approximately 1.4 billion in 2025, people in India speak around 459 languages, marking one of the most linguistically diverse nations. This diversity is a product of its ancient history, immense geographical expanse, and a multitude of distinct ethnic as well as cultural groups.

3. Nigeria: 538 languages

Nigeria has a rich linguistic landscape with 538 indigenous languages spoken by its diverse population. While the official language is English, major indigenous languages include Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo. This multilingualism reflects Nigeria's vast cultural heritage, with different languages often linked to specific ethnic groups and regions of the country.

2. Indonesia: 721 languages

Home to a remarkable 721 languages, Indonesia is ranked the second most diverse nation in terms of languages. As the largest archipelagic state in the world and comprising more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia's geography is the primary driver of this immense linguistic diversity.

1. Papua New Guinea: 841 languages

Papua New Guinea is home to 841 living languages, making it the most linguistically diverse country in the world. These languages belong to two main groups: Papuan (non-Austronesian) languages, spoken by the majority, and Austronesian languages, found mainly in coastal and island regions. The country's official languages include English and Tok Pisin, a widely used creole lingua franca.

