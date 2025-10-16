/ Top 7 countries with the most airports in the world

The United States has the highest number of airports worldwide, with an estimated 16,116 across the country as of March 2025. Brazil followed with an estimated 5,297 airports, and Australia with around 2,257. Let's have a look at the top 7 nations with the highest number of airports.
With an estimated 16,116 airports, the United States top the list. It has small regional airports to large international ones, which offer wide-ranging connectivity throughout the nation. It plays a significant role for both commercial and private aircraft due to its vast geographic area and diversified population, according to a report on CIA.gov.
Brazil has 5,297 airports, which makes it the second-highest in the world, leaving behind the US. Its vast size and need to connect remote areas contribute to this large number.
With 2,257 airports, Australia has a large number of smaller regional airports, which play a significant role in serving its scattered population across vast distances. They also play a vital role in both tourism and local business activities.
Mexico has a total of 1,580 registered airfields, ranking it fourth in the world for the number of airports. However, the number of airports with scheduled commercial flights is much smaller, with 64 such airports and 80 officially recognised airports in total.
Canada boasts 1,459 airports, a figure that highlights its vast geography and low population density. The extensive network ensures connectivity across the country, linking remote regions with major cities and supporting both domestic and international travel.
France ranks sixth with 1,218 airports, offering a mix of regional and international connectivity. From small regional airfields serving business and tourism to major global gateways like Charles de Gaulle Airport, France maintains a well-distributed aviation network.
The United Kingdom has 1,057 airports, ensuring strong air connectivity across Europe and worldwide. Its network includes globally recognised hubs such as Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester, alongside numerous regional airports supporting domestic travel.