/Top 7 countries that trust their governments the most. Where does India stand?

While countries like Saudi Arabia, China, India and the UAE show high levels of public confidence, many democracies are witnessing the opposite, falling trust, rising suspicion, and a growing demand for honesty.
A new international trust survey has revealed a stark divide in how people perceive their governments. While some nations score exceptionally high, others are facing plummeting confidence amid rising fears that leaders are misleading the public. According to the latest Edelman Trust Barometer data, the trust in authority is increasingly fragile and uneven across the world.
According to the details by statista, taken from the recent Edelman Trust Barometer data, topping the list is Saudi Arabia, where 87 per cent of the public say they trust their government. This remains one of the highest trust levels globally and continues an upward trend from previous years.
China follows with 85 per cent trust in government, reflecting consistently high confidence levels among its citizens, particularly in state-led decision making and national direction. Several factors contribute to the high reported trust, such as, the decades of significant economic growth and a dramatic improvement in the quality of life, which has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, are major factors.
In the UAE, 84 percent of respondents said they trust their government. The nation’s rapid development and stable governance seem to play a key role in sustaining that confidence.
According to the report, India ranks within the top group, with trust measured at around 76 per cent, and some assessments placing it closer to 79 per cent in 2025. Despite recent tensions and intense public debate, the public have strong nationalistic sentiment and thus a large majority still express confidence in national governance.
At 77 per cent, Singapore retains a high level of trust, reflecting satisfaction with governance, rule of law, and administrative efficiency.
Indonesia also performs strongly, with 75 per cent of respondents expressing trust in their government, placing it among the most trusted democracies in the region.
With 67 per cent trust, Malaysia completes the top seven. The figure remains high by global standards despite the backdrop of shifting coalitions and political realignments. The rise of mistrust and scepticism
Alongside these high-trust examples, the survey also revealed a disturbing trend: 69 percent of people globally now believe political leaders intentionally mislead the public. This belief has risen by 11 percentage points since 2021, signalling a deepening legitimacy crisis.