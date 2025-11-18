/Top 7 countries holding the most Bitcoin worldwide - Is India on the list

The United States leads in Bitcoin holdings, followed by China, the UAE, the UK, and El Salvador. India ranks high in crypto ownership by user numbers, making it a key player in the Bitcoin landscape, supported by a large and growing investor base worldwide.
The US government holds about 198,000 bitcoins, mostly from law enforcement seizures and strategic reserves. It is the biggest national custodian of Bitcoin worldwide, with assets valued in the tens of billions of dollars.
China’s government holds nearly 190,000 BTC, mainly confiscated in relation to cryptocurrency frauds and scams. Despite strict crypto regulations, this makes China one of the top Bitcoin holders.
The UK government controls over 61,000 BTC acquired mainly through asset seizures. This positions the UK as Europe's foremost official Bitcoin holder.
Ukraine holds around 46,000 BTC, largely donated by supporters worldwide for national defense and humanitarian efforts amid conflict.
Bhutan has accumulated over 10,000 BTC through state-owned mining operations powered by hydropower. This strategy leverages the country's renewable energy capacity to build a Bitcoin reserve.
The UAE reportedly holds over 6,000 BTC, acquiring some through mining operations and strategic investments. The country is increasing its crypto footprint with supportive regulations.
India has not officially disclosed government Bitcoin holdings. However, it has one of the largest Bitcoin user populations globally, with millions of private owners and growing crypto adoption despite regulatory uncertainties