Top 7 countries holding the most Bitcoin worldwide - Is India on the list

Published: Nov 18, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 18:21 IST

The United States leads in Bitcoin holdings, followed by China, the UAE, the UK, and El Salvador. India ranks high in crypto ownership by user numbers, making it a key player in the Bitcoin landscape, supported by a large and growing investor base worldwide.

United States: Largest Official Bitcoin Holder
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The US government holds about 198,000 bitcoins, mostly from law enforcement seizures and strategic reserves. It is the biggest national custodian of Bitcoin worldwide, with assets valued in the tens of billions of dollars.

China: Substantial Bitcoin Holdings via Seizures
(Photograph: Unsplash)

China’s government holds nearly 190,000 BTC, mainly confiscated in relation to cryptocurrency frauds and scams. Despite strict crypto regulations, this makes China one of the top Bitcoin holders.

United Kingdom: Leading Bitcoin Holder in Europe
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The UK government controls over 61,000 BTC acquired mainly through asset seizures. This positions the UK as Europe's foremost official Bitcoin holder.

Ukraine: Bitcoin Donations Support Defense
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Ukraine holds around 46,000 BTC, largely donated by supporters worldwide for national defense and humanitarian efforts amid conflict.

Bhutan: Bitcoin Mining Using Renewable Energy
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Bhutan has accumulated over 10,000 BTC through state-owned mining operations powered by hydropower. This strategy leverages the country's renewable energy capacity to build a Bitcoin reserve.

United Arab Emirates: Emerging Mining and Holdings
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The UAE reportedly holds over 6,000 BTC, acquiring some through mining operations and strategic investments. The country is increasing its crypto footprint with supportive regulations.

India: Large User Base but No Official Reserves
(Photograph: Unsplash)

India has not officially disclosed government Bitcoin holdings. However, it has one of the largest Bitcoin user populations globally, with millions of private owners and growing crypto adoption despite regulatory uncertainties

