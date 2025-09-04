/Top 7 countries with highest VAT rates in 2025- Hungary tops the list at 27% and how India compares

India has a standard VAT, also known as GST (Goods and Services Tax), of 18 per cent. In India, there are other slabs, such as a 5 per cent reduced rate and a 40 per cent sin tax for luxury items. While there is a 40 per cent luxury tax, India’s rates are relatively moderate by international standards, especially in countries like Hungary, Finland. It is somewhere greater than countries like the US and China, which levy 15.5 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.