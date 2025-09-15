/Top 7 countries dominating global arms exports

The United States stands as the world's largest arms exporter, accounting for 43 per cent of global arms exports from 2020 to 2024, according to the March 2025 report by Stockhold International Peace Research institute (SIPRI). This dominance is attributed to its extensive defense industry and strategic partnerships worldwide. The US supplied arms to 107 countries during this period, with Ukraine emerging as the largest recipient in 2023, followed by Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.