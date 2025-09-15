/Top 7 countries dominating global arms exports

Examining the leading arms-exporting nations offers a revealing snapshot of how military capability, economic interests, and strategic alliances intersect in today’s complex international landscape.
The international arms trade is a significant facet of global geopolitics, influencing power dynamics and international relations. Between 2020 and 2024, the volume of major international arms transfers was 0.6 per cent lower than in 2015–19, yet certain countries have consistently dominated the export market. Understanding the leading arms exporters provides insight into global military alliances and strategic interests.
The United States stands as the world's largest arms exporter, accounting for 43 per cent of global arms exports from 2020 to 2024, according to the March 2025 report by Stockhold International Peace Research institute (SIPRI). This dominance is attributed to its extensive defense industry and strategic partnerships worldwide. The US supplied arms to 107 countries during this period, with Ukraine emerging as the largest recipient in 2023, followed by Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
France has solidified its position as the second-largest arms exporter, surpassing Russia in recent years. From 2019 to 2023, French arms exports grew by 47 per cent, representing 11 per cent of global arms transfers. Notably, France delivered major arms to 64 states during this period, with India being the largest recipient, accounting for 29 per cent of French arms exports.
Once a dominant force in the arms export market, Russia's position has waned due to various factors, including international sanctions and shifting alliances. Between 2019 and 2023, Russian arms exports fell by more than half, accounting for 7.8 per cent of global arms exports. Despite this decline, Russia remains a significant supplier to countries in the Middle East and Asia.
China continues to be a major player in the global arms export market, accounting for 5.9 per cent of global arms exports from 2020 to 2024. China's primary customers include countries in Asia and Africa, with a focus on supplying affordable and reliable military equipment. China's arms export strategy aligns with its broader geopolitical objectives, strengthening ties with developing nations.
Germany ranks as the fifth-largest arms exporter, contributing 5.6 per cent to global arms exports between 2020 and 2024. Known for its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Germany supplies a range of military equipment, including tanks, submarines, and aircraft. Its primary customers are European nations and NATO allies.
Italy has emerged as a significant arms exporter, accounting for 4.8 per cent of global arms exports in recent years. Italian defense companies produce a variety of military equipment, including naval vessels, aircraft, and small arms. Italy's arms exports are primarily directed towards European countries and NATO allies.
The United Kingdom maintains its position among the top arms exporters, contributing 3.6 per cent to global arms exports from 2020 to 2024. The UK's defense industry is renowned for producing advanced military technology, including fighter jets and naval vessels. Its primary customers include countries in the Middle East and Asia.