/Top 7 companies with the most H-1B workers revealed as Trump slaps $100,000 fee

On September 19, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation titled “Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers”, mandating that companies applying for H-1B visas must pay USD 1,00,000 per petition if the beneficiary is outside the United States. The rule will take effect at 12:01 am EDT on 21 September 2025 and is intended to remain for 12 months, unless extended. The measure comes at a time when the United States has already reached the statutory cap of 65,000 regular H-1B visas and the additional 20,000 under the master’s exemption for Fiscal Year 2026.