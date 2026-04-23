/Top 7 book-loving nations revealed — Does India make the cut? Check inside

In today’s fast-moving world, the time people devote to reading varies significantly across countries. These differences are shaped by cultural traditions, education systems, and social influences. Here, we take a closer look at how many hours, on average, individuals spend reading.
The United States leads the list in 2024, with 357 hours spent reading per year. This reflects a strong reading culture supported by widespread access to libraries, digital platforms, and educational resources, making it the top country in both volume and time dedicated to reading, according to data released by World Population Review in 2024.
India ranks second, with readers spending 352 hours reading. The country’s rising literacy rates, expanding digital access, and cultural emphasis on education contribute to high engagement, placing it just behind the United States in both reading frequency and time spent reading.
The United Kingdom records spending 343 reading hours in 2024. A long-standing literary tradition, strong publishing industry, and access to public libraries help sustain consistent reading habits, making it one of the top-performing countries in both reading quantity and time spent.
France spends 305 hours of reading, as it is known for its intellectual and literary culture, maintaining steady reading engagement, though slightly lower than top-ranked nations, reflecting a balanced but still strong commitment to reading among its population.
Italy reports 278 hours spent reading per year. While slightly behind France, Italy continues to show solid reading habits, supported by cultural appreciation for literature and education, though overall engagement is somewhat lower compared to leading countries.
Russia records 11 books per year and 223 reading hours in 2024. Despite a rich literary heritage, current reading levels are lower than Western counterparts, though still notable, indicating moderate engagement with books among the population.
Australia ranks last on the top 7 list, with 217 hours spent reading annually. While reading remains a part of everyday life, overall engagement is lower compared to other listed countries, possibly influenced by lifestyle and entertainment alternatives.