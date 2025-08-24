/Top 7 alien tech Bob Lazar saw while working in Area 51

Bob Lazar’s claims about working at a secret site near Area 51 have fascinated UFO enthusiasts for decades. He insists he studied alien spacecraft technology while reverse-engineering it for the US government.
Lazar claimed the spacecraft didn’t rely on traditional engines or fuel. Instead, it used a gravity propulsion system that bent space-time itself, allowing the craft to move instantly from one point to another. According to him, this was powered by a mysterious element unknown to science at the time.
Before scientists discovered it decades later, Lazar described a stable version of Element 115 (Moscovium) as the key fuel powering alien ships. He said this element generated anti-gravity waves, which made propulsion possible. Critics argue no stable form of this element has ever been produced on Earth.
Lazar suggested that the craft could bend light and space around it, making it nearly invisible both to the naked eye and to radar. This “space-warping” effect, he said, wasn’t cloaking in the traditional sense but a side effect of manipulating gravity fields.
Inside the craft, Lazar described a compact reactor no larger than a basketball, producing massive amounts of energy without heat, radiation, or visible waste. He insisted it was far beyond nuclear fission or fusion and functioned more like a limitless clean power source.
The craft itself was said to be made of a smooth, seamless metallic material that had no bolts, welds, or joints. Lazar claimed the material wasn’t earthly in origin, and its construction hinted at advanced manufacturing methods humanity hasn’t achieved even today.
Instead of controls like joysticks or throttles, Lazar claimed alien pilots navigated by distorting gravity fields. The ship didn’t “fly” in the traditional sense but instead “fell” into the direction it wanted to go by altering gravitational pull. This allowed for sudden right-angle turns and acceleration that no human pilot could survive.
Finally, Lazar described the craft as having a protective energy field around it. This shield supposedly deflected both matter and energy, meaning weapons or projectiles couldn’t hit the craft directly. In his words, it was like trying to push two magnets together at the same pole.
Decades later, Bob Lazar’s testimony continues to divide opinion. Scientists dismiss his accounts as unverified and inconsistent, while UFO believers point to later discoveries—like the identification of Element 115—as evidence he may have been telling the truth. Whether real or fabricated, Lazar’s story has shaped how people imagine alien technology and keeps the mystery of Area 51 alive.