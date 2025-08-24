LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 7 alien tech Bob Lazar saw while working in Area 51

Top 7 alien tech Bob Lazar saw while working in Area 51

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 14:07 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 14:07 IST

Bob Lazar’s claims about working at a secret site near Area 51 have fascinated UFO enthusiasts for decades. He insists he studied alien spacecraft technology while reverse-engineering it for the US government.

Gravity Propulsion System
1 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Gravity Propulsion System

Lazar claimed the spacecraft didn’t rely on traditional engines or fuel. Instead, it used a gravity propulsion system that bent space-time itself, allowing the craft to move instantly from one point to another. According to him, this was powered by a mysterious element unknown to science at the time.

Element 115 – The Fuel Source
2 / 8
(Photograph: Wallpaper Abyss)

Element 115 – The Fuel Source

Before scientists discovered it decades later, Lazar described a stable version of Element 115 (Moscovium) as the key fuel powering alien ships. He said this element generated anti-gravity waves, which made propulsion possible. Critics argue no stable form of this element has ever been produced on Earth.

Invisibility Through Space Warping
3 / 8
(Photograph: Pexels)

Invisibility Through Space Warping

Lazar suggested that the craft could bend light and space around it, making it nearly invisible both to the naked eye and to radar. This “space-warping” effect, he said, wasn’t cloaking in the traditional sense but a side effect of manipulating gravity fields.

Energy Reactor Unlike Anything on Earth
4 / 8

Energy Reactor Unlike Anything on Earth

Inside the craft, Lazar described a compact reactor no larger than a basketball, producing massive amounts of energy without heat, radiation, or visible waste. He insisted it was far beyond nuclear fission or fusion and functioned more like a limitless clean power source.

Perfectly Engineered UFO Hull
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Perfectly Engineered UFO Hull

The craft itself was said to be made of a smooth, seamless metallic material that had no bolts, welds, or joints. Lazar claimed the material wasn’t earthly in origin, and its construction hinted at advanced manufacturing methods humanity hasn’t achieved even today.

Navigation by Gravity Distortion
6 / 8
(Photograph: Pexels)

Navigation by Gravity Distortion

Instead of controls like joysticks or throttles, Lazar claimed alien pilots navigated by distorting gravity fields. The ship didn’t “fly” in the traditional sense but instead “fell” into the direction it wanted to go by altering gravitational pull. This allowed for sudden right-angle turns and acceleration that no human pilot could survive.

Force Field Defense Mechanism
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wallpaper Safari)

Force Field Defense Mechanism

Finally, Lazar described the craft as having a protective energy field around it. This shield supposedly deflected both matter and energy, meaning weapons or projectiles couldn’t hit the craft directly. In his words, it was like trying to push two magnets together at the same pole.

Why These Claims Still Matter
8 / 8
(Photograph: Grok)

Why These Claims Still Matter

Decades later, Bob Lazar’s testimony continues to divide opinion. Scientists dismiss his accounts as unverified and inconsistent, while UFO believers point to later discoveries—like the identification of Element 115—as evidence he may have been telling the truth. Whether real or fabricated, Lazar’s story has shaped how people imagine alien technology and keeps the mystery of Area 51 alive.

Trending Photo

Top 7 alien tech Bob Lazar saw while working in Area 51
8

Top 7 alien tech Bob Lazar saw while working in Area 51

The B-2 bomber’s secret role in America’s nuclear strategy
7

The B-2 bomber’s secret role in America’s nuclear strategy

Cheteshwar Pujara retires: 5 best innings of veteran Indian batter ft 202 vs Australia
5

Cheteshwar Pujara retires: 5 best innings of veteran Indian batter ft 202 vs Australia

Why Area 51 and Bob Lazar still trend every UFO sighting season?
6

Why Area 51 and Bob Lazar still trend every UFO sighting season?

Sea-side diplomacy, coconut water and candid chats: What happened when China's Xi Jinping met PM Modi in India for informal summit
6

Sea-side diplomacy, coconut water and candid chats: What happened when China's Xi Jinping met PM Modi in India for informal summit