Top 7 advanced stealth submarines patrolling globally

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 20:42 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 20:42 IST

The world’s best stealth submarines in 2025 blend nuclear or AIP tech, quiet operations, and strong weapons. From the USA’s Virginia to INS Arihant India and Japan’s Soryu, these seven subclasses are the front runners in undersea power and global naval balance.

Virginia-Class (USA) The Silent Hunter
(Photograph: X)

Virginia-Class (USA) The Silent Hunter

The Virginia-Class is a top nuclear attack submarine. It is 115 metres long and carries out many tasks, from gathering intelligence to precision strikes. It can hold up to 40 cruise missiles. Its stealth is improved with pump-jet propulsion and anechoic tiles that reduce noise and detection.

Borei-Class (Russia) Strategic Deterrent
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Borei-Class (Russia) Strategic Deterrent

Weighing 24,000 tonnes, Russia’s Borei-Class carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles, each with multiple nuclear warheads. Its electric propulsion and automated systems help keep it quiet during long patrols. The Borei-Class boosts Russia’s strategic reach and underwater stealth.

Suffren-Class (France) Modern European Power
(Photograph: X)

Suffren-Class (France) Modern European Power

France’s Suffren-Class, also known as Barracuda-Class, are nuclear-powered attack submarines. They feature stealth shaping, sound-reducing technologies and advanced sonar. With cruise missiles and a 99-metre hull, these submarines greatly strengthen the French navy’s tactical power underwater.

Astute-Class (UK) Unmatched Stealth and Endurance
(Photograph: X)

Astute-Class (UK) Unmatched Stealth and Endurance

The Astute-Class is famous for its very low noise and high-tech sonar, the Thales 2076. They can stay submerged for months and carry heavyweight torpedoes and Tomahawk missiles. This class is crucial for anti-submarine and land-strike missions.

Type 212CD (Germany/Norway) Cutting-Edge Conventionals
(Photograph: X)

Type 212CD (Germany/Norway) Cutting-Edge Conventionals

The Type 212CD is a joint German-Norwegian project that uses air-independent propulsion with hydrogen fuel cells. This lets it run quietly underwater for weeks. With advanced sensors and stealth, these diesel-electric submarines are perfect for coastal defence and are hard to detect.

INS Arihant (India) Nuclear Stealth Power
(Photograph: X)

INS Arihant (India) Nuclear Stealth Power

INS Arihant is India’s first nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine built entirely in the country. It displaces 6,000 tonnes and can carry up to 12 K-15 missiles with a range of 750 kilometres. Arihant blends stealth with strategic strength and is a key part of India’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.

Soryu-Class (Japan) Silent Diesel-Electric
(Photograph: X)

Soryu-Class (Japan) Silent Diesel-Electric

Japan’s Soryu-class uses Stirling engine air-independent propulsion for quiet operation. It is a diesel-electric design known for excellent noise suppression, meaning it can stay submerged longer and avoid most detection systems. This makes it a reliable regional force.

