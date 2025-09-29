/Top 6 richest Indian Chief Ministers in 2025: Two billionaires among 30 leaders!

The financial disclosures of India’s state leaders offer a revealing glimpse into the intersection of politics and wealth. According to the latest analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), the 30 Chief Ministers of states and union territories collectively declare assets worth over Rs 1,632 crore. The average self-reported annual income of a Chief Minister stands at Rs 13.34 lakh, though the disparity in wealth among them is stark. While two Chief Ministers, 7 per cent of the total, are billionaires, others report far more modest means.