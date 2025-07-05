/From Deepti Sharma to Nida Dar: Top 6 players in latest ICC Women's T20I all rounder rankings

From Deepti Sharma to Nida Dar, let's have a look at the top six players in latest ICC Women's T20I all-rounder rankings.
Hayley is among the top-ranked all-rounders in both T20Is and ODIs. She is known for her powerful batting and tricky off-spin bowling. She has played 112 T20I matches and scored 2975 runs at an average of 28.88. She has also taken 113 wickets.
Amelia is a talented leg-spinner and a reliable batter. She plays an important role in New Zealand’s white ball teams. In 88 T20I matches, she has scored 1453 runs at an average of 27.94 and taken 95 wickets.
Deepti is a left-arm spinner, who can also contribute with the bat. She is a vital part of the Indian women's cricket team and has steadily moved up in the rankings. She has featured in 127 T20Is, scoring 1093 runs at an average of 23.76 and has taken 144 wickets.
Gardner is a hard-hitting batter for Australia and a handy off-spin bowler, who can take wickets at crucial moments. In 96 T20I matches, she has scored 1411 runs and claimed 78 wickets.
Chamari is a left-hand batter and an off-spinner who plays a leading role for Sri Lankan white ball teams. She has played 146 T20I matches, and scored 3458 runs at an average of 25.42 and picked up 63 wickets.
Nida is a consistent performer with both bat and ball for Pakistan. She has played 160 T20I matches, scoring 2091 runs and picking up 144 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.