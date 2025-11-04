LOGIN
Top 6 movies to watch on OTT that are based on real-life natural disasters: from 2012 to Kedarnath

Published: Nov 04, 2025, 18:40 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 18:44 IST

Disaster movies have a separate fan base of their own. Both in the West as well as in India, several films based on real cases of natural disasters have been made, which have got a thumbs up from the audience. Take a look at some such movies that are available on OTT.

Films often borrow from real-life stories and incidents. Movies based on natural disasters narrate stories of courage. Films like Kedarnath from Bollywood and 2012 from Hollywood have been loved by the audience for depicting chaos, loss, and hope. Let's dive into the list of movies based on real-life Natural disasters, which remind us of resilience and love.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around December 2004, when a family, including Maria, Henry, and their three sons, go on a vacation in Thailand during Christmas. However, the twists come when a terrifying tsunami strikes them, which separates the members from the family in totally different directions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The gripping film centers on two orphaned children who are victims of the devastating 2004 tsunami. The plot continues with their life journey as they live with a respectable family, which offers them shelter and a second life post the tragic incident.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath movie revolves around the two characters, Mansoor, a Muslim porter, and Mukku- Mandakini, played by Sara Ali Khan. Both fall in love with each other, but sadly, get separated due to a cloud burst and flooding that took place in 2014 in Kedarnath.

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

The story focuses on the unaware natural disaster, an Earthquake that begins to cause the world to fall apart. An American scientist and world leaders begin their mission to protect the people in the disaster, while the writer named Jackson Curtis, tries to find a spot to lead his family to safety.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film synopsis focuses on an experienced geologist who discovered that a tsunami would hit the city of Geiranger, Norway. The plot of the movie revolves around his will and courage as he must find a way to help the townspeople, along with his own family, by taking them to somewhere safe place.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The action-thriller movie falls on the character named Jake Lawson, who is a technology designer, and is on his mission to save the world from a disaster, as a Geostorm is approaching numerous countries.

