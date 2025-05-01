Top 6 Most Dangerous Jobs in the World

4 /7

4. Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers

While air travel is generally considered safe for passengers, the same cannot be said for those who operate aircraft. Pilots and flight engineers navigate the skies, facing potential hazards such as equipment failure, inclement weather, and mid-air collisions. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the fatality rate for aircraft pilots and flight engineers is approximately 58.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.