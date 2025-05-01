Advertisment
Top 6 Most Dangerous Jobs in the World

Logging workers face extreme danger due to heavy machinery and hazardous conditions, with falling trees posing significant risks, making it one of the riskiest jobs globally.

Authored by: Wion Web Desk
by Wion Web Desk
Agricultural Workers (Pexels)
1. Logging Workers
1. Logging Workers

Logging tops the list as one of the most hazardous occupations globally. Working amidst towering trees and heavy machinery, loggers face many dangers, including falling trees, equipment accidents, and environmental hazards like extreme weather conditions. The fatality rate for logging workers is approximately 97.6 deaths per 100,000 workers, making it one of the deadliest professions.

2. Roofers
2. Roofers

Working at great heights, roofers brave precarious conditions to install and repair roofs on buildings and structures. They are vulnerable to falls, slips, and severe injuries without adequate safety measures. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the fatality rate for roofers is approximately 51.5 deaths per 100,000 workers.

3. Fishermen
3. Fishermen

The life of a fisherman is synonymous with danger, particularly for those who venture into the high seas. Deep-sea fishing exposes workers to unpredictable weather, treacherous waters, and the risk of vessel capsizing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that commercial fishing has a fatality rate of 100 deaths per 100,000 workers.

4. Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers
4. Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers

While air travel is generally considered safe for passengers, the same cannot be said for those who operate aircraft. Pilots and flight engineers navigate the skies, facing potential hazards such as equipment failure, inclement weather, and mid-air collisions. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the fatality rate for aircraft pilots and flight engineers is approximately 58.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.

5. Structural Iron and Steel Workers
5. Structural Iron and Steel Workers

The construction industry is fraught with hazards, none more apparent than those faced by structural iron and steel workers. Tasked with erecting buildings and bridges, these workers operate at great heights, often without proper fall protection. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a fatality rate of approximately 41.5 deaths per 100,000 workers for structural iron and steel workers.

6. Trash and Recycling Collectors
6. Trash and Recycling Collectors

Garbage and recycling collectors play a vital role in maintaining public health and sanitation. Heavy trucks in busy traffic, workers are prone to accidents and collisions daily. Moreover, exposure to hazardous materials and sharp objects harms their health and safety. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the fatality rate for trash and recycling collectors is approximately 34.9 deaths per 100,000 workers.

7. Miners
7. Miners

Delving deep into the earth’s crust, miners extract valuable minerals and resources essential for modern society. Long-term exposure to dust and other airborne pollutants can also lead to chronic respiratory conditions. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) reports a fatality rate of approximately 25.7 deaths per 100,000 workers for miners.

