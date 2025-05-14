Published: May 14, 2025, 11:47 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, here are the top six players who have featured in most IPL playoff games. They include Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has featured in 28 IPL Playoff matches. A master of mind games behind the stumps, Dhoni doesn’t just play the match he controls it with his calm and cool nature under pressure.
2. Ravichandran Ashwin
Veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin has played 24 IPL Playoff matches so far. Ashwin is known for his clever bowling and grabbing crucial breakthroughs for his team.
3. Suresh Raina
In 24 IPL Playoff games, Suresh Raina lived up to his “Mr. IPL” tag. Raina, during his playing time, was a very consistent batter and has 5,528 IPL runs under his belt.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
With 23 IPL Playoff appearances, Jadeja has been CSK’s best all rounder so far. Showing his all-round ability, Jadeja has scored 3288 runs with the bat and scalped 168 wickets with the ball so far.
5. Ambati Rayudu
Former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ambati Rayudu has been a part of 23 IPL Playoff games. Rayudu's best came in 2018, when he scored 602 runs with one hundred and four fifties playing for CSK.
6. Rohit Sharma
Former captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) Rohit Sharma has 21 IPL Playoff games under his belt. Under his captaincy, MI has won 5 IPL titles and two finals (2017 and 2019) came by a mere margin of just one run.
