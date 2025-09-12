/Top 6 hotly disputed international borders of the world and why

The Senkaku Islands (known in China as the Diaoyu Islands) are a small group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, yet they have become a major point of regional tension. While Japan currently administers the islands, China claims them as part of its territory. The dispute escalated after the discovery of potential oil and natural gas reserves in the surrounding waters, increasing the strategic and economic stakes. In 2012, the Japanese government’s purchase of one of the islands from a private owner sparked widespread protests and anti-Japanese riots across China. Analysts warn that, given China’s growing assertiveness and military presence in the region, the Senkaku/Diaoyu dispute could escalate further, potentially affecting maritime security and regional stability in East Asia.