/Top 6 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets: See where India stands..

The size of a nation’s military aircraft fleet offers a revealing glimpse into its strategic reach, rapid response capability, and regional influence. While raw numbers do not tell the full story of readiness or technological edge, they highlight who dominates the skies and who is playing catch-up. From intercontinental heavy lifters to frontline fighters and rotary-wing workhorses, the world’s largest air forces set the tone for global and regional power projection. So, here's a list of the top 6 countries that operate the largest military aircraft fleets.
No other country approaches the United States’ inventory. GFP lists the US with 13,043 military aircraft in 2025, a fleet that combines frontline fighters, tankers, strategic transports and thousands of support and rotary types. The US advantage is not only in numbers but in specialised enablers: nearly 1,790 fighter aircraft and roughly 918 transport platforms underpin global expeditionary power.
Russia fields 4,292 military aircraft in 2025. Much of this inventory is made up of rotary-wing assets and older fixed-wing platforms inherited from the Soviet Union. The size of the fleet gives Moscow considerable numerical depth, but questions remain over readiness rates, maintenance standards and the pace of modernisation across such a diverse set of ageing airframes.
China follows with 3,309 aircraft, a fleet profile that contrasts sharply with Russia’s. Beijing has invested heavily in modern fighter programmes, transport capacity and maritime patrol aircraft, producing a younger, more capable force. This expanding inventory supports China’s ambition for regional air superiority and increasing reach into the Pacific, although it is still building the global sustainment infrastructure required for expeditionary operations.
India ranks fourth with 2,229 total aircraft according to GFP’s 2025 figures. The index breaks that down further: 513 fighters, about 270 transports, 899 helicopters and six aerial tankers, a mix that reflects balanced regional capability and a heavier emphasis on rotary and tactical lift than many peers. India’s numbers place it ahead of several neighbours while still well short of the top three in sheer aircraft count.
South Korea’s inventory stands at 1,592 aircraft in 2025, according to Global Firepower. Though smaller in raw numbers than the leading powers, the Republic of Korea Air Force fields a modern, high-readiness fleet centred on multirole fighters and rotary-wing assets. Its focus lies in rapid response and integration with United States forces on the Korean Peninsula, ensuring capability outweighs the need for massive totals.
Japan maintains 1,443 military aircraft in 2025. The fleet places heavy emphasis on advanced fighters, maritime patrol platforms and early warning systems, reflecting Tokyo’s focus on sea lines of communication and regional defence. Like South Korea, Japan leverages technology, readiness and interoperability with allies to offset the numerical advantage held by larger powers.