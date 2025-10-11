LOGIN
Top 6 countries where you can celebrate New Year 'TWICE'

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 22:37 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 22:37 IST

Know how six countries get to celebrate New Year twice in one night or year. Thanks to time zones, borders, and different calendars, these places offer a unique way to welcome the new year again. Let’s explore how and where this happens.

Finland and Sweden - A Border Celebration
Finland and Sweden - A Border Celebration

At the towns of Karesuando in Sweden and Karesuvanto in Finland, you can celebrate New Year twice just by crossing a bridge. Finland is one hour ahead, so locals celebrate midnight, then walk over into Sweden for a second countdown. The time difference allows two celebrations in one night.

New Zealand and the Cook Islands - <12 Hours Apart
New Zealand and the Cook Islands - <12 Hours Apart

New Zealand welcomes the New Year first, with Auckland leading global celebrations. A four-hour flight takes you to the Cook Islands, where it is still December 31. You can celebrate the New Year again late at night, enjoying two parties in one day across the Pacific Ocean.

Samoa and American Samoa - Nearly 24 Hours Apart
Samoa and American Samoa - Nearly 24 Hours Apart

These close neighbours are almost a day apart in time zones. Samoa, west of the International Date Line, celebrates New Year early. Then, a short flight or boat ride takes you to American Samoa, where it is still New Year’s Eve. You can enjoy two New Years about 24 hours apart.

Spain and Portugal - One Hour Difference
Spain and Portugal - One Hour Difference

Near their border towns like Badajoz (Spain) and Elvas (Portugal), the time difference is one hour. Celebrate midnight in Spain, then drive or walk over to Portugal to toast the New Year again due to the time zone difference. A simple trip for a double celebration.

Thailand and Malaysia - Border New Year Parties
Thailand and Malaysia - Border New Year Parties

Close border towns like Padang Besar (Malaysia) and Sadao (Thailand) are one hour apart. Celebrate New Year in one country, then cross the border to enjoy it again. A quick boat ride or drive makes it easy to party twice.

United States - California and Nevada Borders
United States - California and Nevada Borders

At places like South Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada meet with a one hour time difference. Celebrate New Year in Nevada, where midnight comes first, then cross back into California to party again. No flights needed, just walk across the border for double the fun.

