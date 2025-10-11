/Top 6 countries where you can celebrate New Year 'TWICE'

Know how six countries get to celebrate New Year twice in one night or year. Thanks to time zones, borders, and different calendars, these places offer a unique way to welcome the new year again. Let’s explore how and where this happens.
At the towns of Karesuando in Sweden and Karesuvanto in Finland, you can celebrate New Year twice just by crossing a bridge. Finland is one hour ahead, so locals celebrate midnight, then walk over into Sweden for a second countdown. The time difference allows two celebrations in one night.
New Zealand welcomes the New Year first, with Auckland leading global celebrations. A four-hour flight takes you to the Cook Islands, where it is still December 31. You can celebrate the New Year again late at night, enjoying two parties in one day across the Pacific Ocean.
These close neighbours are almost a day apart in time zones. Samoa, west of the International Date Line, celebrates New Year early. Then, a short flight or boat ride takes you to American Samoa, where it is still New Year’s Eve. You can enjoy two New Years about 24 hours apart.
Near their border towns like Badajoz (Spain) and Elvas (Portugal), the time difference is one hour. Celebrate midnight in Spain, then drive or walk over to Portugal to toast the New Year again due to the time zone difference. A simple trip for a double celebration.
Close border towns like Padang Besar (Malaysia) and Sadao (Thailand) are one hour apart. Celebrate New Year in one country, then cross the border to enjoy it again. A quick boat ride or drive makes it easy to party twice.
At places like South Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada meet with a one hour time difference. Celebrate New Year in Nevada, where midnight comes first, then cross back into California to party again. No flights needed, just walk across the border for double the fun.