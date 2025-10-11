/Top 6 countries where fuel is cheaper than water

Fuel and water are basic needs for everyone. But did you know in some countries, fuel is actually cheaper than water? This happens mainly in places where oil is plentiful or when governments keep fuel prices low through subsidies. Let’s explore 6 such countries.
In Libya, fuel costs about $0.03 per litre while bottled water costs roughly $0.45 per litre. Libya’s oil wealth and subsidies keep petrol very cheap. Water is costlier due to scarcity and supply challenges.
Petrol in Venezuela costs around $0.02 per litre. Meanwhile, bottled water costs about $0.60 per litre. Heavy fuel subsidies keep petrol prices low, but economic crisis drives water prices higher.
Fuel in Saudi Arabia is about $0.58 per litre, while bottled water can cost around $1.20 per litre. Vast oil reserves enable cheap fuel, but water is expensive due to desert scarcity.
In Kuwait, fuel costs about $0.34 per litre versus bottled water at around $1.50 per litre. Oil wealth heavily subsidises petrol. Water is pricier because of desalination costs.
Fuel costs about $0.33 per litre in Angola. Bottled water prices vary but average around $0.80 per litre due to supply difficulties. Fuel subsidies help keep petrol prices low despite economic challenges.
In Algeria, fuel is about $0.34 per litre, and bottled water can cost roughly $0.50 per litre. Oil revenue supports fuel subsidies, while water delivery costs keep water prices higher.