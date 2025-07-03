/From Harry Brook to Rishabh Pant: Top 6 batters in latest ICC Test rankings 2025

From Harry Brook to Rishabh Pant, let's have a look at the top six batters in the latest ICC Test rankings 2025.
Joe Root held his number 1 spot in the latest ICC Test batting rankings 2025 after scoring 28 and an unbeaten 53 in the first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds. He leads second-placed Harry Brook by just 15 points.
Harry Brook is currently ranked as the number 2 Test batter in the world according to the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. He retained his second position after a solid performance against India in Leeds.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson is the third-ranked Test batter in the world. He has played 105 Test matches and scored 9276 runs at an average of 54.9. His batting record includes 33 centuries, 1031 fours, and 27 sixes.
Jaiswal holds the fourth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. He maintained his place with a good performance in the first Test against England in Leeds. So far, he has played 20 Tests and scored 1,903 runs at an average of 52.9, including five centuries and ten fifties.
Steve Smith is ranked fifth in the latest ICC Test rankings. He has played 117 Tests for Australia and scored 10350 runs at an average of 56. His tally includes 35 centuries and 42 half-centuries.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has moved up to sixth place in the latest ICC Test rankings. He recently made history by becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score two centuries in a single Test match, during the first Test against England. Pant’s strong performance helped him achieve a career-best rating of 801 points.