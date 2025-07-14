/From Russia's S-400 Triumph to America's THAAD: Top 6 air defense systems in the world

From Russia's S-400 Triumph to America's THAAD, here's a look at the top six air defense systems in the world. This list also includes these air defense systems - David’s Sling, S-300VM, MIM-104 Patriot and HQ-9.
The S-400 Triumph is Russia’s top air defence system. It can shoot down enemy aircraft, cruise missiles and even stealth targets from as far as 400 km away and up to 56 km high.
It uses different types of missiles and powerful radar to track and hit many targets at the same time.
David’s Sling was built by Israel and the United States to cover threats that are too big for the Iron Dome missile defence system.
It can stop missiles and aircraft from 70 to 300 km away and up to 15 km high. Its Stunner missile is really quick and accurate.
Also known as Antey-2500, this system is designed to stop enemy missiles, aircraft and cruise missiles. It can reach targets which are 200 km away and 30 km up.
It is good for defending both a country and its forces, and it can also track several threats at once.
THAAD stands for Terminal High Altitude Area Defence. It is made to shoot down ballistic missiles and to protect a wide range of areas.
With a range of 200 km and coverage up to 150 km in height, it plays a big role in America’s missile defence systems.
The Patriot system is one of the most commonly used air defence systems in the world. Made by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, it can target planes, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.
It works within a range of 160–170 km and up to 24 km in height.
The HQ-9 is China’s version of a long-range defence system, it can strike targets up to 125 km away and 27 km high. With advanced radar and missile systems, it can easily stop and detect aircraft, drones and different types of missiles from a long range.