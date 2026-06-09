/Top 5 Teams with Most Goals in FIFA World Cup Finals

Which country reigns supreme in the ultimate match? Discover the top 5 highest-scoring nations in FIFA World Cup Final history, from Brazil's dominance to France's modern surge.
The five-time World Cup winners, Brazil, hold the record for most goals scored in FIFA World Cup finals. Appearing seven times in the summit clash, Brazil has scored 15 goals, five of which came in the 1958 finale against Sweden. Their last WC Final appearance was in 2002, when they beat Germany to lift their record fifth title.
The second on this list is France. The 1998 and 2018 World Cup winners, the French side appeared in four finals, including in 2006 and 2022, losing both; however, they have scored 14 goals across all appearances – 3 in 1998 against Brazil, 1 in 2006 vs Italy, 4 in 2018 vs Croatia and 3 against Argentina (excluding the penalty shootout).
Four-time winners, Germany, sit in third place. With the most World Cup final appearances (eight) among all teams, Germany, which last won in 2014, has scored 12 goals in the title-winning matches.
Defending world champions, Argentina, are next. The three-time winners, who have featured in six finals, have 11 goals to their name, most of which came during the 2022 campaign in Qatar, where they scored three in regular time (against France) before netting four in the penalty shootout to win the tournament.
The fifth team on this list is another four-time World Cup winner, Italy. Having appeared in six finals to date, Italy has the scored only six goals. Their last appearance at the World Cup final was during the 2006 edition, where they beat France to lift the title.