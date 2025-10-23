/Top 5 teams in WTC 2025-27 updated points table, check where India stands

From Australia to South Africa, here's a look at the top five teams in WTC 2025-27 updated points table. This list also includes India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Australia sit comfortably at the top of the WTC points table with 36 points in three matches. The team has shown dominance in all departments, making them the team to beat in the championship.
Sri Lanka are second on the WTC table with 16 points from two matches, winning one and drawing one.
India occupy the third position on the WTC table with 52 points from seven matches, winning four, losing two, and drawing one. Strong performances from both senior and young players have kept India competitive in the WTC table.
Pakistan sit on 12 points in the WTC points table after winning one and losing one of their two matches, giving them a 50 per cent win rate.
Reigning Test champions, South Africa, are fifth on this list with 12 points in two WTC matches, winning one and losing one at a 50 per cent win rate. A recent win over Pakistan has boosted their chances of climbing the table if they can keep up the same momentum.