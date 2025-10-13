LOGIN
Top 5 run-scorers of Women's ODI WC 2025: No Smriti, Harmanpreet in the list

Published: Oct 13, 2025, 16:01 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 16:01 IST

From Sophie Devine to Richa Ghosh, meet the top five run-scorers of the Women’s ODI World Cup. These players have delivered consistent performances for their teams. 

Stats updated till Match 13 between India Women and Australia Women.

Sophie Devine
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sophie Devine

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine leads the run charts in the 2025 Women’s World Cup with 260 runs in just three matches. Her brilliant century and consistent knocks have kept New Zealand strong at the top. Devine’s form has been key to their campaign.

Alyssa Healy
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alyssa Healy

Australia’s Alyssa Healy has been in top touch this World Cup, scoring 181 runs in three games. Her 142-run match-winning knock against India showed her class and power at the top.

Pratika Rawal
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pratika Rawal

India’s young talent Pratika Rawal has impressed everyone with 180 runs in four innings. Calm under pressure, she’s played smart and steady knocks for India.

Richa Ghosh
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh has been India’s game-changer with 163 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 130. Her 94-run knock against South Africa lit up the tournament, showing her fearless intent. Ghosh’s attacking style has added depth and energy to India’s lower middle order.

Ashleigh Gardner
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ashleigh Gardner

Australia’s all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has made a big mark with the bat, scoring 161 runs in three matches. Her century against tough opposition proved her value as a match-winner. Gardner’s clean hitting and confidence have powered Australia’s middle order throughout the tournament.

