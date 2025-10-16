Featuring in the Ranji Trophy is a massive achievement in itself, let alone leading a tally on any list. Here are five bowlers who have topped the wickets chart in India's premier domestic tournament.
Perhaps the most decorated uncapped Indian all-rounder, Jalaj Saxena, tops the list of bowlers with the most Ranji Trophy wickets. Since making his debut in India’s premier domestic tournament two decades ago, Saxena has achieved plenty of records. In 94 contested matches to date, the right-arm spinner has picked up 380 wickets and counting, averaging 22.36 with the ball, with 9/68 being his best.
Another domestic giant who is yet to make his India debut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, is just behind Saxena and in line to overtake him in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The slow left-armer has played 86 matches to date, picking up 377 wickets, averaging just over 26.
One of the two players on this elite list to have represented India includes the former left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Nadeem. Representing Jharkhand in his 20-year domestic career, Nadeem picked up 351 wickets, averaging 26.23, with 7/45 being his best.
The only seamer and the most capped international player among all in the top five, Jaydev Unadkat, currently sits in fourth place with 303 wickets and counting. The left-arm seamer has thus far played 82 matches and counting, having a brilliant economy (2.91) and bowling average (21.31). 8/39 is his best figures in an innings in the Ranji Trophy.
Another slow left-arm spinner on this list, Aditya Sarwate, is currently fifth with 291 wickets in 65 matches. He remains in line to overtake Unadkat; also, Sarwate's bowling average (18.53) is better than all four abovementioned bowlers.