/Top 5 Players With the Most Goals Under Pep Guardiola

From Lionel Messi's historic run to Erling Haaland's record-breaking form, discover the top 5 most prolific goal-scorers under manager Pep Guardiola.
Lionel Messi has always been Pep Guardiola’s favourite player. Since managing him at FC Barcelona during Messi’s heydays, this partnership has flourished like none other. Messi, under Pep, scored the most goals, netting 211 times and helping his club win numerous trophies.
The second on the list is Premier League giant and Manchester City star Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 161 goals across all competitions under Guardiola, helping him and the club taste victories.
Third is Manchester City veteran and Premier League hero, Sergio Aguero. Long before City bagged Haaland from the Bundesliga, Etihad used to be Aguero’s fortress, with the Argentinian scoring 124 goals under Guardiola during his time at the club.
England international and renowned winger, Raheem Sterling, also peaked under Guardiola at Manchester City. Before switching teams, Sterling won PL titles and domestic crowns under Pep, hitting 120 goals across all competitions.
The last and fifth name on this list is Sterling’s fellow attacker at Man City, Phil Foden. The English forward was an integral part of Guardiola’s unbeatable side that won four Premier League titles back-to-back. Foden netted 110 times under Pep across competitions.