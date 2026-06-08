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Top 5 Players With the Most Goals Under Pep Guardiola

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 14:46 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 14:46 IST

From Lionel Messi's historic run to Erling Haaland's record-breaking form, discover the top 5 most prolific goal-scorers under manager Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi – 211 Goals
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(Photograph: Others)

Lionel Messi – 211 Goals

Lionel Messi has always been Pep Guardiola’s favourite player. Since managing him at FC Barcelona during Messi’s heydays, this partnership has flourished like none other. Messi, under Pep, scored the most goals, netting 211 times and helping his club win numerous trophies.

Erling Haaland – 162 Goals
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(Photograph: Others)

Erling Haaland – 162 Goals

The second on the list is Premier League giant and Manchester City star Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 161 goals across all competitions under Guardiola, helping him and the club taste victories.

Sergio Aguero – 124 Goals
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Sergio Aguero – 124 Goals

Third is Manchester City veteran and Premier League hero, Sergio Aguero. Long before City bagged Haaland from the Bundesliga, Etihad used to be Aguero’s fortress, with the Argentinian scoring 124 goals under Guardiola during his time at the club.

Raheem Sterling – 120 Goals
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Raheem Sterling – 120 Goals

England international and renowned winger, Raheem Sterling, also peaked under Guardiola at Manchester City. Before switching teams, Sterling won PL titles and domestic crowns under Pep, hitting 120 goals across all competitions.

Phil Foden – 110 Goals
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Phil Foden – 110 Goals

The last and fifth name on this list is Sterling’s fellow attacker at Man City, Phil Foden. The English forward was an integral part of Guardiola’s unbeatable side that won four Premier League titles back-to-back. Foden netted 110 times under Pep across competitions.

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