/Top 5 players in latest ICC ODI batting rankings: THIS batter dethrones Rohit from the top spot

In the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, Rohit Sharma has slipped from the top spot. Here’s a quick look at the five players who hold the leading positions in the newest update.
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell holds the top spot in the ODI batting rankings. His steady run-making, smart shot selection and strong middle-order presence have turned him into one of New Zealand’s most trusted ODI performers in recent years.
Indian stalwart Rohit Sharma sits at no. 2. His clean stroke play, long innings as an opener and big-match temperament keep him among the best. He remains a key figure in India’s ODI batting plans across conditions.
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran stands at No. 3. His solid technique and calm approach at the top have made him Afghanistan’s most reliable ODI batter. He keeps delivering important starts and has grown into a central part of their lineup.
Indian batter Shubman Gill is ranked fourth. His smooth timing, confident stroke play and ability to build long partnerships have made him India’s rising ODI star. He continues to score across venues and has become a regular match-winner.
Indian legend Virat Kohli holds the fifth position. His experience, chase mastery and consistent run-scoring keep him among the top ODI batters. Even today, he remains one of India’s most dependable players in pressure situations.