/Top 5 most ridiculous divorces: A Turkish man was ordered to pay for ex-wife's cats, and that's not the only case involving pets

Currently, a divorce case in Turkey gained central attention after the husband was asked to pay Rs 84,000 per year regularly to his ex-wife for the care of their two cats. Let's have a look at the top 5 such cases related to pets in human history.
A couple from Bhopal, India, in 2025 has filed for divorce because the dog of the husband and the wife's cat could not get along. Both parties refused to part with their pets, and the constant friction between their animals led to family counseling and, ultimately, a legal separation. This case exemplifies growing emotional dependence on pets.
When Dr. Stanley Perkins and his wife Linda separated in 2000, they fought a lengthy court battle over their pointer-greyhound mix, Gigi. The struggle included animal behaviorist testimony and video evidence, costing them $150,000. Ultimately, Linda was awarded custody, highlighting how emotionally and financially draining pet disputes can become.
Opera singer Darynn Zimmer and businessman Marsh Newmark’s divorce turned bitter over their golden Labrador, Rocky. Even after attempts at joint custody, the dispute escalated to police involvement and a $60,000 legal battle. The court gave custody to Darynn, showing how pet attachment can fuel prolonged and expensive divorces.
British reality TV personalities Melanie Hill and Alex Sibley spent over $40,000 in a 13-month court fight for possession of their Staffordshire bull terrier, Poppy. The case involved allegations of harassment and shared custody arrangements, underlining the high stakes and emotions involved when couples break up, but both want the pet.
A Turkish man was ordered by the court to pay his ex-wife Rs 84,000 Per Year regularly to help care for her two cats after their divorce. This case marked a unique legal precedent, where pets were effectively treated as dependents, requiring their ongoing support post-divorce.