/From Minuteman III to R-36M: Top 5 most powerful long-range ballistic missiles in the world

From Minuteman III to R-36M, here's a look at top five most powerful long-range ballistic missiles in the world. This list also includes RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II), DF-41 and Hwasong-17.
Russia's RS-28 Sarmat, also called Satan II is the most powerful missile in the world. It can travel up to 18,000 km and is capable of reaching anywhere on the planet.
It is built to avoid all modern defense systems and can carry many nuclear warheads at once.
The R-36M is an older but still very strong missile from Russia, with a range of 16,000 km.
It was made during the Cold War and can carry very large nuclear warheads. Even today, it is considered highly dangerous.
DF-41 is China’s longest-range missile, which is able to fly around 15,000 km. It can launch several nuclear warheads at the same time and is capable of reaching faraway countries, including the United States.
The Minuteman III is the land-based missile used by the United States.
It has a range of 13,000 km and is known for being fast, accurate and reliable. Over the years, it has been upgraded many times.
The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest and most dangerous missile. It is believed to have a range of about 15,000 km and may be able to carry nuclear weapons all the way to the faraway countries like United States.