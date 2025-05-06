Advertisment
Photos

Top 5 Most Mysterious Ships in World History

The Flying Dutchman is a legendary ghost ship that is said to never make port and is doomed to sail the oceans forever. It has fascinated sailors and storytellers alike.

Wion Web Desk
Lady Lovibond (Wikimedia Commons)
The Mary Celeste
The Mary Celeste

The Mary Celeste was found in 1872, adrift in the Atlantic with cargo intact and no crew. No signs of struggle or distress were found. The crew vanished without a trace—sparking theories from mutiny to alien abduction.

SS Ourang Medan
SS Ourang Medan

The SS Ourang Medan was a reported ghost ship and urban legend of the 1940s. The crew of the ship was allegedly found dead, eyes wide in terror. The ship exploded soon after being discovered the origin is still debated.

The Flying Dutchman
The Flying Dutchman

Flying Dutchman, in European maritime legend, ship doomed to sail forever. It was famously spotted by Prince George (later King George V) in 1881. It is also known as symbol of bad luck in maritime superstition.

The Carroll A. Deering
The Carroll A. Deering

Carroll A. Deering was an American five-masted commercial schooner launched in 1919. Around late January 1921, the crew of the ship disappeared somewhere in the waters along the North Carolina coast.

S.S. Baychimo
S.S. Baychimo

SS Baychimo was a steel-hulled 1,322-ton cargo steamer built in 1914 in Sweden and owned by the Hudson's Bay Company. It became a legendary Ghost ship in 1931 after being trapped in the ice, the crew had to abandon the ship. It continued to drift for nearly 40 years after being sighted for the last time in 1969. It is also nicknamed the “Ghost Ship of the Arctic”

