Top 5 Most Mysterious Ships in World History

S.S. Baychimo

SS Baychimo was a steel-hulled 1,322-ton cargo steamer built in 1914 in Sweden and owned by the Hudson's Bay Company. It became a legendary Ghost ship in 1931 after being trapped in the ice, the crew had to abandon the ship. It continued to drift for nearly 40 years after being sighted for the last time in 1969. It is also nicknamed the “Ghost Ship of the Arctic”