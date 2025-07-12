/From F-22 Raptor to Su-57 Felon: Top 5 most feared fighter jets in world

From F-22 Raptor to Su-57 Felon, here's a look at the top five most feared fighter jets in the world. This list also includes Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35 Lightning II and Chengdu J-20.
The F-22 Raptor is known as one of the most powerful and feared fighter jets in the world. It is fast and very hard to detect on radar as it uses advanced technology.
It was mainly designed to control the skies but can also strike ground targets and carry out electronic attacks (because of ALR-94 electronic warfare system).
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a strong and flexible fighter jet built by four European countries - UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. It belongs to the 4.5 generation of fighter jets.
This fighter jet is very good in close air battles and comes with high-tech systems like the Captor-E radar, Pirate IRST (Infrared tracking) and a strong defense setup.
The jet can fly over twice the speed of sound and has strong engine power for quick movement.
The F-35 Lightning II, made by Lockheed Martin is a stealth fighter that can do many different tasks. It comes in three types: F-35A for regular takeoff, F-35B for short takeoff and vertical landing and F-35C for aircraft carriers.
This fighter jet is known for its stealth, smart radar and the way it shares data with other systems. One of the biggest advantages is that it can strike targets both in the air and on the ground.
Russia’s Su-57 Felon is a modern stealth fighter with top level speed and movement. It can evade any radar system, fly at high speeds without needing extra fuel and can hit targets in the air or on the ground.
Its advanced radar and onboard tech make it a serious rival to Western fighter jets.
China’s Chengdu J-20, also known as the Mighty Dragon, is a fifth-generation stealth fighter. It is built for long-distance missions and is the most advanced jet in China’s air force.
It uses radar-evading technology, powerful sensors and has long-range missiles to stay ahead in battles.