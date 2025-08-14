LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world to operate, check which one tops the list

Top 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world to operate, check which one tops the list

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 17:14 IST

The F-22, Typhoon, F-35, F-15EX, and Rafale are the priciest fighter jets to fly, costing up to $85,000 per hour. Advanced engines, stealth, and sensors drive expenses.

F-22 Raptor - $85,325 Per Hour
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

F-22 Raptor - $85,325 Per Hour

Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor is the world’s most costly fighter jet to operate, at about $85,325 per flight hour. This huge cost comes from its advanced stealth skin, twin engines, and specialised maintenance needs. Reports show its high fuel use and complex upkeep push costs far above rivals.

Eurofighter Typhoon - $60,000 Per Hour
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Eurofighter Typhoon - $60,000 Per Hour

The Eurofighter Typhoon costs around $60,000 per hour to fly, though some sources suggest it can be as high as $65,000. The expense is driven by its sophisticated European avionics, partial stealth systems, and heavy maintenance demands.

F-35 Lightning II - $25,000-$42,000 Per Hour
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-35 Lightning II - $25,000-$42,000 Per Hour

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II averages between $25,000 and $42,000 for each flight hour, depending on the version. It’s advanced sensors, stealth tech, and frequent software upgrades add to maintenance complexity. Reports highlight that the F-35 as the costliest fighter project in history. The projected $316 billion cost in development and procurement was estimated through 2037 at an average of $12.6 billion per year.

F-15EX Eagle II - $29,000 Per Hour
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-15EX Eagle II - $29,000 Per Hour

Boeing’s modernised F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet is about $29,000 per hour to operate. It combines twin engines, a large payload, new electronic warfare systems, and improved life expectancy (up to 20,000 flight hours).

Dassault Rafale - $16,500-$20,000 Per Hour
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Dassault Rafale - $16,500-$20,000 Per Hour

The French Dassault Rafale costs from $16,500 to $20,000 each hour in the air. Designed to balance agility and affordability, its twin engines, smart avionics, and streamlined maintenance mean it costs less to operate than stealth fighters.

What Makes Jet Costs So High?
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What Makes Jet Costs So High?

These jets cost so much due to modern stealth coatings, twin engines, advanced sensors, and special repair needs. High salaries for skilled technicians and constant upgrades add more. Military analysts emphasise that technology and fuel consumption are key cost drivers.

High Sky Costs
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

High Sky Costs

Despite sky-high costs, countries keep buying these fighters for their power, protection, and tech edge in modern conflict. Each jet is selected for unique capabilities to suit mission needs.

Trending Photo

Top 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world to operate, check which one tops the list
7

Top 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world to operate, check which one tops the list

Independence Day 2025: Indian Cricketers who played for Pakistan post partition
6

Independence Day 2025: Indian Cricketers who played for Pakistan post partition

Unusual supernova saw a star eat a black hole, but the dark monster won
6

Unusual supernova saw a star eat a black hole, but the dark monster won

Light-year-long bridge: Stellar merger that started 1 billion years ago has turned into a cosmic robbery
7

Light-year-long bridge: Stellar merger that started 1 billion years ago has turned into a cosmic robbery

Independence Day special: 8 Unmissable films inspired by India’s freedom movement
9

Independence Day special: 8 Unmissable films inspired by India’s freedom movement