/Top 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world to operate, check which one tops the list

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II averages between $25,000 and $42,000 for each flight hour, depending on the version. It’s advanced sensors, stealth tech, and frequent software upgrades add to maintenance complexity. Reports highlight that the F-35 as the costliest fighter project in history. The projected $316 billion cost in development and procurement was estimated through 2037 at an average of $12.6 billion per year.