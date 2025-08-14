/Top 5 most expensive fighter jets in the world to operate, check which one tops the list

The F-22, Typhoon, F-35, F-15EX, and Rafale are the priciest fighter jets to fly, costing up to $85,000 per hour. Advanced engines, stealth, and sensors drive expenses.
Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor is the world’s most costly fighter jet to operate, at about $85,325 per flight hour. This huge cost comes from its advanced stealth skin, twin engines, and specialised maintenance needs. Reports show its high fuel use and complex upkeep push costs far above rivals.
The Eurofighter Typhoon costs around $60,000 per hour to fly, though some sources suggest it can be as high as $65,000. The expense is driven by its sophisticated European avionics, partial stealth systems, and heavy maintenance demands.
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II averages between $25,000 and $42,000 for each flight hour, depending on the version. It’s advanced sensors, stealth tech, and frequent software upgrades add to maintenance complexity. Reports highlight that the F-35 as the costliest fighter project in history. The projected $316 billion cost in development and procurement was estimated through 2037 at an average of $12.6 billion per year.
Boeing’s modernised F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet is about $29,000 per hour to operate. It combines twin engines, a large payload, new electronic warfare systems, and improved life expectancy (up to 20,000 flight hours).
The French Dassault Rafale costs from $16,500 to $20,000 each hour in the air. Designed to balance agility and affordability, its twin engines, smart avionics, and streamlined maintenance mean it costs less to operate than stealth fighters.
These jets cost so much due to modern stealth coatings, twin engines, advanced sensors, and special repair needs. High salaries for skilled technicians and constant upgrades add more. Military analysts emphasise that technology and fuel consumption are key cost drivers.
Despite sky-high costs, countries keep buying these fighters for their power, protection, and tech edge in modern conflict. Each jet is selected for unique capabilities to suit mission needs.