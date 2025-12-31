LOGIN
Top 5 moments that defined Indian sport in 2025

Published: Dec 31, 2025, 21:41 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 21:41 IST

From India Women’s historic World Cup win to Neeraj Chopra’s 90m throw and Divya Deshmukh’s chess triumph, here are the five biggest moments that defined Indian sport in 2025.

India Women Win Their First Cricket World Cup
India Women Win Their First Cricket World Cup

Indian women’s cricket reached its biggest milestone in Navi Mumbai as the team defeated South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup final. It ended years of near misses and finally put India on top of the world in women’s cricket.

Divya Deshmukh Wins FIDE Women’s World Cup
Divya Deshmukh Wins FIDE Women’s World Cup

At just 19, Divya Deshmukh defeated Koneru Humpy to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup. The victory also completed her Grandmaster norms, marking a landmark moment for Indian chess on the world stage.

Neeraj Chopra Breaks the 90-Metre Barrier
Neeraj Chopra Breaks the 90-Metre Barrier

At the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to cross 90 metres in javelin. It was a historic throw that pushed Indian athletics into an elite global space and redefined what was possible for track and field in the country.

India Sweep Men’s and Women’s Kho Kho World Cups
India Sweep Men’s and Women’s Kho Kho World Cups

India dominated the Kho Kho World Cup by winning both the men’s and women’s titles. The clean sweep garnered global attention to a traditional Indian sport, showcasing speed, skill, and tactical brilliance.

India Women’s Ice Hockey Team Wins Asia Cup Bronze
India Women’s Ice Hockey Team Wins Asia Cup Bronze

Training on frozen lakes in Ladakh and Himachal, India’s women’s ice hockey team stunned Asia by winning a historic bronze medal. The podium finish symbolised resilience, belief, and growth beyond traditional sporting spaces.

