/Top 5 moments that defined Indian sport in 2025

From India Women’s historic World Cup win to Neeraj Chopra’s 90m throw and Divya Deshmukh’s chess triumph, here are the five biggest moments that defined Indian sport in 2025.
Indian women’s cricket reached its biggest milestone in Navi Mumbai as the team defeated South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup final. It ended years of near misses and finally put India on top of the world in women’s cricket.
At just 19, Divya Deshmukh defeated Koneru Humpy to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup. The victory also completed her Grandmaster norms, marking a landmark moment for Indian chess on the world stage.
At the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to cross 90 metres in javelin. It was a historic throw that pushed Indian athletics into an elite global space and redefined what was possible for track and field in the country.
India dominated the Kho Kho World Cup by winning both the men’s and women’s titles. The clean sweep garnered global attention to a traditional Indian sport, showcasing speed, skill, and tactical brilliance.
Training on frozen lakes in Ladakh and Himachal, India’s women’s ice hockey team stunned Asia by winning a historic bronze medal. The podium finish symbolised resilience, belief, and growth beyond traditional sporting spaces.