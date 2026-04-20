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Top 5 moments from WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 20, 2026, 15:11 IST | Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 15:11 IST

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 has concluded in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with almost all titles changing hands barring one. However, there were moments grander than just winning them. Here are the top 5 moments from Night 2 at the Show of Shows.

End of an Era
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

End of an Era

Brock Lesnar’s shock retirement stunned the pro-wrestling world. After losing to Oba Femi in the Night 2 opener, Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the ring, indicating his decision to call time on a glorious 24-year career. Following his retirement, it’s fair to say that Lesnar was easily the most dominant and perhaps the best talent in WWE.

OTC reclaims throne
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

OTC reclaims throne

Without a world title since losing his to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, the ‘Original Tribal Chief’ reclaimed his throne after beating CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight title match in the main event.

Rhea ascends to gold
3 / 5
(Photograph: WWE Photos)

Rhea ascends to gold

The Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Rhea Ripley, won back her gold from the champion, Jade Cargill, in another crowd-puller match at Mania’s Night 2. With a crucial assist from Iyo Sky, the ‘Eradicator’ landed the Riptide to beat Cargill for the Women’s Championship.

Oba Femi’s breakout show
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Oba Femi’s breakout show

Femi won the match against Lesnar, the fans’ hearts and a shot at greater things to come in WWE. His breakout performance against ‘The Beast Incarnate’ already cemented his position as among the top contenders to lead the company in times to come, much like Brock Lesnar.

‘The Demon’ fever
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

‘The Demon’ fever

For the first time, WWE fans witnessed the whole ‘Demon’ fever taking over WrestleMania 42. From the grand entrance to how his match unfolded, Finn Balor donning his most-famous gear against Dominik Mysterio won all hearts.

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Top 5 moments from WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2
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