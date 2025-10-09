/Top 5 largest artificial islands in the world in 2025

Some artificial islands are larger than cities, with secrets that change coastlines and host worlds of luxury, airports, and nature. Can you guess which ones top the list? Read on to find out!
Palm Jebel Ali, off the coast of Dubai, extends over 8 square kilometres and is shaped like a palm tree. This striking project was designed to expand Dubai's shoreline and create exclusive living spaces. Although development has slowed, Palm Jebel Ali remains one of the world’s greatest examples of land reclamation for luxury and tourism. Its bold design sets it apart from other artificial islands globally.
Hong Kong International Airport, built on the artificial island of Chek Lap Kok, covers around 9.4 square kilometres. The project merged two smaller islands through large-scale land reclamation. This airport is a key international gateway, handling millions of passengers every year. Chek Lap Kok showcases how smart design and engineering expand city infrastructure in busy regions.
Kansai International Airport sits on a vast man-made island near Osaka, Japan, covering about 10.68 square kilometres. Completed in the 1990s, it was designed to bring easy access to air travel without disturbing city life. The island stands out for its modern design and resilience against natural hazards like earthquakes and typhoons. Kansai's creation proved the possibilities of engineering in coastal cities.
Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, spans roughly 25 square kilometres. Famous for entertainment and leisure, it features major attractions like a racing circuit, theme parks, and luxury hotels. This island was created to boost tourism and support new developments along the UAE coastline. Yas Island continues to grow, drawing millions of visitors every year.
Flevopolder is the world's largest artificial island, covering around 970 square kilometres in the Netherlands. Built to reclaim land from the sea and prevent flooding, it transformed the country's landscape in the 20th century. Today, it's home to lively towns and rich farmland, showing how effective water management can create new communities. Flevopolder stands as a symbol of Dutch skill in engineering and sustainable development.