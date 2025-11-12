LOGIN
Top 5 highest team totals at Eden Gardens in Test cricket history

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 12, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 17:36 IST

As India and South Africa gear up for the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Friday (November 14), let’s take a look at the five highest team totals recorded at the iconic venue.

India 657/7d vs Australia, 2001
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India 657/7d vs Australia, 2001

India posted 657 for 7 declared against Australia in the iconic 2001 Test. Led by VVS Laxman’s 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180, this memorable comeback at Eden Gardens remains one of India’s greatest Test wins.

India 643/6d vs South Africa, 2010
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India 643/6d vs South Africa, 2010

In 2010, India piled up 643 for 6 declared against South Africa. Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni all scored big, helping India seal a comfortable win at the Eden Gardens.

India 633/5d vs Australia, 1998
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India 633/5d vs Australia, 1998

India scored 633 for 5 declared against Australia in 1998. Mohammad Azharuddin’s counterattack and Navjot Sidhu’s century guided India to a massive total and a convincing win in Kolkata.

India 631/7d vs West Indies, 2011
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India 631/7d vs West Indies, 2011

India’s 631 for 7 declared against West Indies in 2011 was powered by Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and MS Dhoni. The hosts dominated throughout and secured another big victory at Eden Gardens.

India 616/5d vs Pakistan, 2007
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India 616/5d vs Pakistan, 2007

India made 616 for 5 declared against Pakistan in 2007, with centuries from Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar. Despite the strong total, the match ended in a draw at Eden Gardens.

