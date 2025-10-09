Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership

Over the rich rivalry between India and Australia in ODI cricket, let’s take a look at the top five highest ODI scores between the two arch-rivals.
India posted a mammoth 399/5, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 217 as India cruised to a dominant 182-run win.
Australia hammered 389/4, with Steve Smith (105) and David Warner (69) leading the charge. India fought hard but managed only 338/9, handing Australia a comfortable 51-run victory.
Rohit Sharma’s blistering 209 helped India pile up 383/6. Australia responded with 326 as India sealed a thrilling 57-run win in one of the most entertaining ODIs ever played.
Australia continued their batting dominance, scoring 374/6 with Finch and Smith in top form. India replied with 338/9 but fell short again, losing by 36 runs in a high-scoring clash.
Chasing Australia’s 359/5, India pulled off a sensational chase, finishing at 362/1 in just 43.3 overs. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 52 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s fluent 95 stunned the visitors.