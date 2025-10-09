LOGIN
Top 5 highest ODI scores in IND vs AUS clashes: No.5 features an epic Ro-Ko partnership

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 21:52 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 21:52 IST

Over the rich rivalry between India and Australia in ODI cricket, let’s take a look at the top five highest ODI scores between the two arch-rivals.

India vs Australia – Indore, 2023
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs Australia – Indore, 2023

India posted a mammoth 399/5, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 217 as India cruised to a dominant 182-run win.

Australia vs India – Sydney, 2020
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia vs India – Sydney, 2020

Australia hammered 389/4, with Steve Smith (105) and David Warner (69) leading the charge. India fought hard but managed only 338/9, handing Australia a comfortable 51-run victory.

India vs Australia – Bengaluru, 2013
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs Australia – Bengaluru, 2013

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 209 helped India pile up 383/6. Australia responded with 326 as India sealed a thrilling 57-run win in one of the most entertaining ODIs ever played.

Australia vs India – Sydney, 2020
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia vs India – Sydney, 2020

Australia continued their batting dominance, scoring 374/6 with Finch and Smith in top form. India replied with 338/9 but fell short again, losing by 36 runs in a high-scoring clash.

India vs Australia – Jaipur, 2013
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs Australia – Jaipur, 2013

Chasing Australia’s 359/5, India pulled off a sensational chase, finishing at 362/1 in just 43.3 overs. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 52 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s fluent 95 stunned the visitors.

